RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/KSWB) — Following the U.S. House Oversight Committee’s hearing to determine whether or not the government had been concealing evidence of non-human aircraft, Americans have had a renewed interest in unidentified flying object (UFO) sightings. Virginians are no exception.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), there have been 49 UFO sightings in Virginia so far this year.

NUFORC is a non-governmental, nonprofit corporation that receives, records, corroborates and documents UFO reports from individuals who believe they have witnessed an aerial phenomenon.

How does Virginia compare to other states for reported aerial phenomena? According to NUFORC, California — as the most populous state — has reported the most sightings, with 237 in 2023 alone. Florida is second for most UFO sighting with 170.

The state with the fewest sightings was Rhode Island with only two sightings. Washington D.C. had three sightings while Montana and North Dakota had only four reported sightings each.

Below is an interactive map that shows how many UFO sightings have been reported in each state, according to NUFORC’s data.

Some of the sightings can be explained away, like Starlink Satellite trains or Venus and Jupiter, two common night-sky occurrences NUFORC asks people not to report. The organization also asks that you don’t report an object you can see in a photo but not with your naked eye, noting the UFO is “probably a camera anomaly or artifact such as a lens flare.”

A full list of Virginia’s reported UFO sightings for 2023 can be found below:

KSWB contributed to this report.