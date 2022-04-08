RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vacationers approaching the last weekend of Spring Break can expect some good news while they’re returning home and traveling on the roads. The average gas price in Virginia has gone down by at least five cents since last week.

When President Joe Biden announced two weeks ago that he was tapping 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for six months, average U.S. gas prices dropped by six cents per gallon the following week.

In Richmond, average gas prices dropped by almost seven cents. Read on to see the breakdown of gas prices in Virginia for this week and how the current cost of gas compares from region to region.

Virginia by the numbers

Current avg. price: $4.01

Last week’s avg. price: $4.06

Week change: -$0.05

Gas tax: $0.16 per gallon (#48 highest among all states)

Historical expensive gas price: $4.26 (3/11/22)

Metros with the lowest in average gas price

Roanoake

—Current avg. current price: $3.936

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.005

—Week change: -$0.07

Lynchburg

—Current avg. current price: $3.946

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.004

—Week change: -$0.06

Bristol-Scott-Washington

—Current avg. current price: $3.948

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.023

—Week change: -$0.08

Fredericksburg

—Current avg. current price: $3.969

—Last week’s avg. price: $3.999

—Week change: -$0.03

Richmond-Petersburg

—Current avg. current price: $3.987

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.053

—Week change: -$0.07

Winchester

—Current avg. current price: $4.008

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.068

—Week change: -$0.06

Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News

—Current avg. current price: $4.009

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.098

—Week change: -$0.09

Staunton-Waynesboro

—Current avg. current price: $4.026

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.105

—Week change: -$0.08

Charlottesville

—Current avg. current price: $4.033

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.133

—Week change: -$0.10

Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford

—Current avg. current price: $4.088

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.156

—Week change: -$0.07

Washington, DC, (VA Only)

—Current avg. current price: $4.102

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.165

—Week change: -$0.06

Harrisonburg

—Current avg. current price: $4.114

—Last week’s avg. price: $4.162

—Week change: -$0.05

Metros with the top drops in average gas price

Charlottesville: -2.41% Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News: -2.17% Bristol-Scott-Washington: -1.86% Roanoke: -1.72% Richmond-Petersburg: -1.63%

Average week change prices rounded up. Statistics on gas prices in Virginia were compiled using data from AAA. Gas prices are as of April 8, 2022.