RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– If you need a Riesling to visit one of Virginia’s gorgeous vineyards, look no further. October is Virginia Wine Month!

Every pour is an act of support for a growing part of the state’s economy, with an impact of $1.73 billion each year and over 10,400 jobs, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s office.

“Our local Virginia wine industry continues to flourish and is an integral part of the Commonwealth’s rich agricultural and tourism sectors,” Youngkin said in a press release. “Virginia Wine Month is a chance for Virginians and visitors alike to celebrate and show support for the hard-working farmers and winemakers responsible for bringing world-class wines into your glass.”

October brings peak harvest season for more than 300 wineries and vineyards across Virginia, including Upper Shirley Vineyards in Charles City.

“As a consumer, it makes it very fun and exciting to be a fan of Virginia wine because there is always all this fun and experimentation going on with new plantings, new grape varieties and that’s what wine is all about — keeping the consumer on their toes,” said Upper Shirley’s Wine Director Tayloe Dameron.

Dameron said some of the first attempts at wine-making in the country happened here in the Commonwealth during colonial times. A lot has changed since then.

“I believe with all my heart and soul that the best wines from Virginia can stand next to any great wine from around the country or even the world,” Dameron said. “If local businesses get all the support that they deserve, the sky is the limit.”

Today, Virginia is often ranked in the top ten wine regions in the U.S., according to Anna Anderson, a spokesperson for Virginia Wine Month.

“Virginia Wine Month dates back to 1988 and it’s the longest consecutive wine month in the country,” Anderson said. “It’s really Virginia’s homegrown holiday. You’ll find special dinners taking place in the vineyards and partnerships with local chefs. You’ll also find different bundles that you can pick up and take home to have your own harvest party in your backyard.”

The signature event of Virginia Wine Month is the Harvest Party happening on and around October 15th.

Click here to learn more about celebrations happening across the state.