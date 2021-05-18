How to get a $50 internet discount through the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Eligible families in Virginia can now receive a monthly discount on their internet bill.

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC’s) Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program helps families with a discount of $50 off the monthly cost of home internet service. The program opened last week.

The program was established as part of the end-of-year funding deal U.S. Representative Abigail Spanberger helped craft and voted to pass in December, Spanberger’s office said in an email.

The FCC said that a household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the following requirements:

Has an income that is at or below 135 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines or participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or Lifeline;

Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision in the 2019-2020 or 2020-2021 school year;

Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

Experienced a substantial loss of income due to job loss or furlough since February 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers; or

Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

To apply to the program or learn more, click here.