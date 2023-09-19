RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Each fall across Virginia, birds of prey and small songbirds travel south through the state along the Atlantic Flyway. Here’s how you can help them along their journey.

The migrating birds of prey — also called raptors, and small songbirds — called warblers, leave their breeding grounds in the north and head south for the winter every year.

Along the path, the birds stop in Virginia to refuel and rest before they continue flying south, which marks the start of the peak of fall migration in the state, which continues through mid-October, according to Jessica Ruthenberg, a biologist with the Department of Wildlife Resources.

As birds continue their migration through fall, the birds can become disoriented and confused by artificial light, which can cause them to collide with buildings and other structures.

Birds flying in the air under a cloudy sky (Photo: 8News)

To limit this, the Fish and Wildlife Service said residents can dim or turn off non-essential lights, which can lessen the harmful impacts of light pollution.