(WRIC) — The eastern United States is currently in the thick of the 2023 hurricane season, and as Tropical Storm Ophelia moves towards Virginia, residents are urged to prepare in the event that the weather is so severe that it causes an evacuation.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) has resources for residents to help them assemble an emergency kit and evacuation plan. VDEM’s website also has an interactive map to show residents of coastal areas which evacuation zone they live in and which route they should take.

VDEM provides a detailed checklist with items that may be forgotten when putting together an evacuation kit. The list includes things like food, medical supplies, protective gear, hygienic supplies, tools, cash and critical paperwork. The list also includes items for pet owners.

VDEM also provides a guide for preparing a plan in case of an emergency. VDEM’s guide is available to download on the agency’s website in English, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean and Tagalog.

In the event of an evacuation in the Richmond area, all nine Richmond Public Library branches will be open.

In the event of a severe storm that does not warrant evacuation or emergency response, Virginians are still urged to take steps to protect themselves and their belongings by doing things like preparing for a power outage and bringing loose objects like patio furniture inside.

Virginia State Police urges drivers to slow down in the rain, never drive through standing water and avoid tailgating.

More information about VDEM’s emergency preparedness resources can be found on the agency’s website.