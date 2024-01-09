CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Grab those umbrellas and make sure to keep them close! Central Virginia is bracing itself for yet another bout with severe weather that could come with the potential threat of flash flooding.

The inclement weather comes less than a week after Virginia’s first winter storm of the year on Saturday, Jan. 5. This latest storm system is expected to last from Tuesday morning through the night.

As the weather system approaches, 8News wants to make sure you’re prepared before the storm hits.

Dominion Energy warns that the incoming heavy rains and high winds could result in downed trees and powerlines, increasing the risk of power outages throughout the region.

If the power goes out, Dominion Energy recommends reporting it as quickly as possible. You can and track your outage as crews work to restore power.

Additionally, people should not go near the downed power lines as they could still be active. Staying indoors is the safest thing to do, as there could also be flooding risks.

Dominion Energy also recommends keeping mobile devices fully charged because, in the event of an outage, this will be essential in receiving outage updates and contacting emergency services.

If there is an outage, Dominion Energy recommends keeping freezers and refrigerator doors closed as long as possible to preserve the food inside.

Road travel during stormy weather is strongly discouraged by authorities such as VDOT, especially at night when visibility is at its lowest. If drivers run into high water levels on the roadways, it is better to turn around than attempt to continue through it.

As our area prepares itself for that severe weather, many schools here have already taken safety precautions by canceling classes for the day entirely or ending the school day early.

More information on local weather-related closings can be found here.