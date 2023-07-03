RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Having a barbecue to celebrate Independence Day? Here’s how you can keep your family and friends safe from foodborne illnesses.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) offers the following tips to keep your food safe from harmful bacteria:

Clean your hands properly, washing with soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling raw meat and poultry. Clean all surfaces and utensils before use.

Prevent cross-contamination — the transfer of harmful bacteria onto ready-to-eat food — by separating raw meat and vegetables, and using separate cooking surfaces and utensils.

Cook food thoroughly using a food thermometer. According to the USDA, safe minimum internal temperatures are:

Beef, pork, lamb and veal steaks, chops, and roasts: 145 degrees Fahrenheit with a three-minute rest time.

Ground meats: 155 degrees Fahrenheit

All poultry: 165 degrees Fahrenheit

Fish: 145 degrees Fahrenheit

Store your food at safe temperatures. Perishable foods should not be left out for more than two hours, or one hour if temperatures exceed 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Keep cold foods at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below. Use refrigerators or coolers filled with ice until ready to serve.

Hot foods should be stored at a temperature of 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above.