How to renew your license through Virginia DMV during pandemic

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Do you need to renew your license? No need to go to the DMV! You can now renew your driver’s license or identification card online or through the mail instead of making an appointment for in-person service.

The new DMV service lets Virginia drivers obtain a new two-year driver’s license or ID card by applying through its website, dmvNOW.com. The DMV said that since September more than 50,000 people have taken advantage of this service.

“When the two-year credential expires, customers will then visit DMV to renew and obtain a five-year or eight-year credential and have a new photograph taken,” the DMV said in a release.

The DMV said they are offering this new service because of the pandemic and also to free up appointment space for customers who have to visit the DMV for other matters.

Customers ineligible for this new two-year renewal option include those who:

hold a limited duration license issued for one year or for a period of authorized stay in the U.S.,

are required to register in accordance with Va. Code Chapter 9 or Title 9.1, or

have a school bus endorsement

If you are ineligible, you have to renew in-person.

A driver’s license renewal for two years costs $8. An in-person license renewal, which is valid for either five or eight years, costs $20 or $32.

An ID card renewal valid for two years costs $4. An eight-year ID renewal in-person typically costs $16.

Those who would like to renew their license or ID card for five or eight years, or need a REAL ID-compliant credential, must make an appointment at dmvNOW.com/appt for in-person service.