“How to spell”: Virginia’s most misspelled word according to Google

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many words can make you scratch your head trying to remember how to spell them. However, some are tougher than others.

AT&T recently compiled the top-searched “how to spell” words by state. They used Google trends to track common misspellings from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021.

Virginia’s most misspelled word is “favorite,” ironically enough. However, the commonwealth was not alone. This was also Google’s second most misspelled word and number one in seven other states. The most common misspelling was “favourite.”

The country’s most misspelled word was “quarantine,” which was number one in 12 different states, including New Mexico and Vermont. It was most often misspelled as “corn teen.”

Following the pandemic trend, the third most common “how to spell” search was “coronavirus.” It was the top misspelled word in six states, with the most common misspelling being “Caronavirus.”

Here are the top 10 most Googled misspelled words in the U.S.:

Quarantine Favorite Coronavirus Which Every Believe Definitely Separate Eighty Government

You can find a full list online here.