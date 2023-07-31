This undated photo provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows a female lone star tick. (James Gathany/CDC via AP)

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Mosquitos aren’t the only bugs that bite to look out for this summer — tick bites are not only irritating, but can pose a serious threat to your health. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and Crater Health District have some tips for how you and your family can stay safe from the blood-sucking pests.

There are multiple species of ticks that can be found in Virginia, and each species can carry a unique collection of pathogens that can be passed by through a bite and cause serious illness.

Tick bites can cause Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever (RMSF), Tularemia and many illnesses. Symptoms can range from rash and fever to infection and even acquired allergies.

To keep ticks at bay, first, always use bug spray when you go outdoors, especially in forests and places with long grass, where ticks love to hide. The most effective repellant should contain up to 50% DEET for adults and less than 30% DEET for children. Other active ingredients to look for in repellants can include bioUID, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, picaridin or 2-undecanone.

When possible, also wear long pants and tuck your pant legs into your socks and boots, even if it’s hot out. Also tuck in your shirts so ticks can’t get under your clothes as easily, and wear light-colored fabric so ticks are more visible.

After you go back inside, thoroughly check your clothes, hair and skin for ticks, and take a shower with soap. The longer a tick remains on your body, the more likely it is to pass on disease, so getting a tick off as soon as possible is important.

If you do find a tick on your skin, it can be safely removed by grasping the tick close to your skin with a pair of tweezers and then pulling straight it out.

The VDH Vectorborne Team also provides services to identify ticks, either through photos or by submitting a physical specimen. While the VDH may not be able to test all ticks for disease, knowing the species of tick can narrow down what pathogens it may have been carrying.

If you start to have any tickborne illness symptoms after being exposed to a tick, seek medical attention.

For more information on identifying ticks and tickborne illnesses, read the references from VDH below: