ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Residents across Virginia and the East Coast could look up into the sky tonight to watch spaceflight in action as NASA plans to launch a satellite from Wallops Island.

Originally slated for March 11, the two-times-scrubbed launch of Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket is now slated for Thursday, March 16, with a 6 to 8 p.m. launch window.

The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket is the second from Rocket Lab to launch from the Wallops Island facility.

According to NASA, “The mission is a dedicated launch for satellite manufacturer and Earth observation company Capella Space.”

Those interested in watching the launch can do so online here starting 40 minutes ahead of the 6 p.m. launch window opening.

If you want to watch in person, NASA says some of the best places to go for launch viewing are the Wallops Visitor Center, Chincoteague Island, Assateague Island National Seashore in Maryland, Ocean City in Maryland, Delaware Seashore and Virginia Beach.