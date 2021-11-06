How Virginia legislators voted on Biden’s infrastructure plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan has passed its final hurdle to becoming law, gaining approval from the House by a vote of 228-206.

The bill gained support from 13 Republicans, mostly moderates, while 6 Democrats opposed the bill because it had been separated from a broader economic stimulus bill, the ‘Build Back Better’ plan.

Check out the map below to see how your local representative voted.

The following representatives voted in favor of the bill:

Elaine Luria (D – VA Beach), 2nd District

Bobby Scott (D – Newport News), 3rd District

Donald McEachin (D – Emporia), 4th District

Abigail Spanberger (D – Henrico), 7th District

Don Beyer (D – Alexandria), 8th District

Jennifer Wexton (D – Leesburg), 10th District

Gerry Connolly (D – Fairfax), 11th District

The following representatives voted against the bill: