How Virginia residents can get a free beehive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is accepting applications for its Beehive Distribution Program which gives free equipment for assembling new hives.

“In Virginia, honeybees are essential pollinators for about one-third of the state’s fruit and vegetable crops,” said Keith Tignor, State Apiarist. “The Beehive Distribution Program will help counteract dramatic honeybee losses in the state by assisting beekeepers in establishing new hives.”

The application process will be open from July 20 to Aug. 4 to all Virginia residents who are 18 years or older. Businesses, nonprofits and government organizations are not eligible. While multiple residents at a single address can apply, no more than three beehives will be given to each home.

If you receive a free hive, you must fill it with a colony within one year. The Department of Agriculture and Consumer services will not provide the bees, safety equipment or honey processing equipment.

You can learn more about the program and apply online here.