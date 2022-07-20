RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — American Idol is entering its sixth season on the ABC network and is bringing back Idol Across America live virtual auditions starting in August.

Idol hopefuls will be able to sign up to audition from anywhere in the U.S. and you can submit a full online audition video at any time.

Auditions for Virginia will take place Aug. 8, Maryland on Aug. 29 and Washington D.C. on Aug. 29.

More information on signups and submitting audition videos can be found on American Idol’s website.