How Wakefield, a small town with history of flooding, preps for Dorian

Virginia News

A storm in June flooded the parking lot of the town’s historic Virginia Diner.

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Dorian is expected to bring intense wind and some rain to Wakefield, a small town with a history of flooding that sits on low land.

Residents who spoke with 8News Thursday had differing opinions on how they are reacting to the storm. Some said they aren’t worried while others stressed the importance of staying safe.

Flooding in Wakefield, Virginia after June storm

“We moved all the equipment up on higher ground like I said, got it out of that low lot, we put a couple more concrete barriers around that lot just for precautionary measures,” Mason Wright, a worker with James River Equipment, said.

The owner of Jen’s Cut and Curl, Jennifer Cox, says flooding shouldn’t be an issue for her. The tall, old trees near her are what makes her nervous.

“I have all these tall trees or whatever,” she explained, “so I’m worried about them falling on the shop.”

Cox told 8News she plans to close her salon all day Friday.

“I don’t want anybody up in here either if something falls on the shop,” Cox said. “I’d rather be at home and rather have them be safe at home as well.”

Stormtracker 8 meteorologists say that conditions in the area will worsen overnight. They predict winds will be around 30 to 35 mph with gusts at 40-45 mph by Friday morning.

