RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With the hustle and bustle of Thursday’s Thanksgiving festivities nearing, there are many tips to keep in mind to ensure everyone has a safe and fun holiday.

Read on for lists of tips provided by safety authorities regarding travel, cooking and fire safety.

The Albemarle County Police Department advises drivers to keep the following tips in mind while traveling to and from gatherings with family and/or friends:

Follow all rules of the road, traffic signs, signals and posted speed limits.

Put down your phone and keep your eyes on the road.

Don’t drive drowsy. Take regular breaks and share the driving if you can.

Keep distance between you and the car in front of you.

Slow down and be patient.

Drive sober. If you plan to drink, plan in advance by finding a designated driver.

Don’t let a sense of rush persuade you to speed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided the following tips regarding the storage, thawing and cooking of your Thanksgiving turkey:

Storage : A frozen or raw turkey should be stored in the freezer until you are ready to thaw it. Make sure your freezer is at 0˚F or below. Don’t store a turkey in a place where you can’t closely monitor the temperature, such as in a car trunk, a basement, the back porch, or in snow.

: Thawing : If thawing in the refrigerator, keep your turkey in its original wrapping and place it in a container before putting it in the refrigerator. The container will prevent the turkey juice from dripping on other food. Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter. A turkey must thaw at a safe temperature. When a turkey stays out at room temperature for more than 2 hours, its temperature becomes unsafe even if the center is still frozen. Germs can grow rapidly in the “danger zone” between 40°F and 140°F.

: Cooking : Your turkey must reach 165°F to be safe to eat. Insert a food thermometer in these places, avoiding bone: Thickest part of the breast Where body and thigh join, aiming toward thigh Where body and thigh join, aiming toward wing

:

The Department of Homeland Security provided tips to prevent house fires that could be caused from cooking or holiday decorations: