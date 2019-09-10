How you can get a free flu shot at this year’s State Fair

(CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. ) — Flu season is almost here and this year, you can get a free shot at the State Fair.

The state’s health department is offering the flu shot Saturday, September 28, starting at 10 a.m. at the Farm Bureau Center Exhibition Hall at Meadow Event Park in Doswell.

Officials say only 400 doses will be made available and are on a first-come-first-served basis.

The vaccination is especially important for people at higher risk of complications from the flu. These groups include:

Pregnant and postpartum women, or those who will be pregnant during the influenza season;

Persons over 65 years of age, including residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities;

People who have chronic lung or heart problems, including asthma; and

People who have other serious medical conditions, such as diabetes, kidney disease, cystic fibrosis, anemia, cancer, weak immune systems (including those with HIV) or a seizure disorder.

To minimize your risk of catching the flu and passing it on to others, follow these simple steps:

Get a flu shot each year

Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly, for at least 20 seconds

Cover your cough by using a disposable tissue or coughing into your sleeve, not your hand

Stay home when you are sick

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9.3 million – 49.0 million illnesses, between 140,000 – 960,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 – 79,000 deaths annually since 2010.