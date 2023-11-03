RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Lottery is now accepting online submissions for the seventh annual ‘Thank a Teacher Art Contest.’

In partnership with office furniture company The Supply Store, Virginia Lottery is encouraging all K-12 students enrolled in public schools across the commonwealth to create artwork and enter it in the contest.

Students will have a chance to have their artwork appear on thank-you notes to be distributed to thousands of teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week this May.

Submissions should be sent at thankateacherva.com and will be accepted through Nov. 13.

Winners will be selected at the elementary, middle and high school grade levels.

The winning artists will receive a $200 Visa®gift card and the respective artists’ school will receive $1,000 from The Supply Room and an additional $1000 from the Virginia Lottery making for a $2,000 grand cash prize.

“Since its inception in 2016, more than 10,000 pieces of art have been submitted by Virginia students,” said Stacey Beardsley, a spokesperson for the Virginia Lottery.