SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Almost every angler has entertained dreams of winning a big-time championship on the Bassmaster tournament trail.

If you can not be a champion, maybe the chance to fish with a champion would be the next best thing?

Now, anglers will have the chance to win a trip to fish with Bassmaster Elite Series Champion John Crews.

“I thought it would be a fun idea to do a promotion where people get the opportunity to fish with me on the St. John’s River, one of the places that I love so much,” said Crews.

Crews, who is also the President and owner of Salem-based Missile Baits, won the Elite Series tourney on the St. John’s River in Florida in 2022. The winner of this promotional contest would receive an all-expenses paid trip to the river to fish with Crews following the next Elite Series tournament there next April.

How do you enter?

It involves a new line of fishing clothing Missile has unveiled. Online purchases of the clothing and merchandise will qualify people for the contest.

“Right ahead of the holiday you can get the fisherman on your holiday list, you can get them some fishing merchandise and get an opportunity to go fishing with me,” said Crews.

While the promotion is designed to market the new line of clothing, it will also give Crews the chance to connect with the people he serves, his customers.

“Absolutely, I’ve gotten the chance to do that a number of times over the years,” Crews said. “I’ve had a blast.”