SHENANDOAH, Va. (WRIC) — April showers may be known for bringing May flowers, but what if it’s snow instead of rain?

According to Shenandoah National Park, the conditions at Big Meadows were quickly becoming less and less sightly Monday morning, literally. The Park posted on Facebook Monday morning saying visibility was under a tenth of a mile.

Snow at Shenandoah National Park, Courtesy of Shenandoah National Park

As of 11 a.m., the park had received one inch of snow with, “HUGE flakes” all within 45 minutes. The park had also accumulated a tenth of an inch of ice, with a temperature of around 26 degrees.

The inbound gates to the park were closed Monday, April 18 due to the weather, and the Park issued a note of caution citing slick conditions for people inside of the park.