VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A citizen found human remains in a wooded, marshy area near First Landing State Park in Virginia Beach last Saturday, police say.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the remains were discovered in the 1300 block of Shore Drive. Homicide Detectives and a representative from the medical examiner’s office responded to the scene.

The remains have not yet been identified, and the manner of death has not yet been determined. The remains have been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Norfolk for further examination.

“Due to the state of decomposition, we do not have any other information about the individual and will not have anything until we receive information from the Medical Examiner’s report,” police said in an email.