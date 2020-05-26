Hundreds of Virginians report price gouging amid coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A spokesperson for Attorney General Mark Herring told 8News he’s received more than 500 complaints of price gouging across Virginia, including the Richmond region.

His office said they continue to get more complaints as the Coronavirus pandemic continues.

“Attorney General Herring and his team are reviewing all complaints and will be aggressively investigating any potential violations and pursuing violators,” the spokesperson told 8News.

She said the reports are on items online and in stores, like cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, hand sanitizer, bottled water, grocery items, and more. The attorney general has sent at least 114 warning letters to Virginia businesses, according to the spokesperson.

