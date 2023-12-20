RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A music artist with ties to Virginia was crowned the winner of the popular competitive singing show, “The Voice,” on Tuesday night.

Huntley won over the runner-up contestant Ruby Leigh after a duet performance of Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” with his coach, Niall Horan.

According to “The Voice” website, Huntley began seriously pursuing music at the age of 14. After a stint in Nashville, Huntley took a break from his music career and moved back to Virginia to raise a family.

Prior to competing on “The Voice,” Huntley had returned to music and was performing at gigs all over Virginia as often as five times a week.