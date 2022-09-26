RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian became a hurricane early Monday morning and is quickly starting to show signs of strengthening and that will continue throughout the day. Currently, the storm is in the central Caribbean and will be moving its way northward over the next 12 to 24 hours. Ian could possibly cross western Cuba by tomorrow morning.

Right now, it looks like Ian will strengthen to a category 3 storm with winds of 120 miles per hour as it moves over western Cuba. As it goes into the Gulf of Mexico, where the water temperatures are between 85 to 90 degrees, the storm will strengthen even more.

It is anticipated that Ian could be a category 4 storm by Wednesday morning with winds of 140 miles per hour.

Ian will then slide northeast moving closer to the west coast of Florida. While the official center line of the track takes Ian to near Gainesville by Friday morning, many weather models are slightly south and east of that track. This would bring many residents from north of Sarasota through Tampa and Clearwater all the way up into Gainesville in danger as that stretch could be the possible area of landfall from Ian during Thursday.





During the next couple of days as Ian strengthens, there will be some variations in the final track of the storm.

Once Ian makes landfall it will slide northward through northern Florida into Georgia, then into the Carolinas, and will finally move into Virginia late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. This will bring the potential for some significant rainfall Saturday through Sunday. Some weather models indicate that Virginia could see between two to five inches of rain over the weekend.





This is the most significant amount of rain the commonwealth has seen in quite some time, and it comes at a much-needed time, as many locales are suffering from drought.