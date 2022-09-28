Wednesday, Sept. 28 Tracking Timeline

8:45 a.m. Update:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian has winds of 155 miles per hour and it is nearing category 5 strength, which begins at 157 miles per hour, and is moving to the northeast at 10 miles per hour.

The current track of Hurricane Ian up the East Coast

Ian is a catastrophic storm and is anticipated to make landfall near Venice, Florida around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Coastal areas from Punta Gorda down to Bonita Bay, including Sanibel Island, could see a tremendous storm surge of 12 to 18 feet.

Also, a good portion of Florida will see as much as 2 feet of rain with locally higher amounts which will cause widespread flooding.

MAP: Hurricane Ian storm surge expectation

MAP: Expected path of Hurricane Ian

Once Ian moves over land it will begin to weaken considerably and become a tropical storm by Thursday. Ian will then slide off of the East Coast of Florida and then back into and back into the United States by Friday morning somewhere near Hilton head South Carolina. Ian will continue to weaken through the weekend but bring Central Virginia quite a bit of rain.

In Virginia

Clouds will increase and thicken up Friday with rain developing during the day. This is the first batch of moisture way out ahead of Ian. It will be a cool day with highs around 70.

The remnants of Ian will be with us this weekend and we will have rain off and on throughout the weekend and some of that rain will be steady at times. Our high temperatures will remain around 70.





More showers are likely on Monday as the remnants of Ian are still nearby. It will remain cool with highs near 70 degrees.

Any lingering showers Tuesday morning will give way to partly sunny skies and it will be a pleasant day with highs in the lower 70s.