Friday, Sept. 30 Tracking Timeline

6:30 a.m. Update:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Atlantic Friday morning moving northeast at nine miles per hour, with sustained winds of 85 miles per hour. It is trekking north eastward towards South Carolina, where it is expected to make landfall between Charleston and Myrtle Beach later Friday afternoon.

Once Ian makes landfall it will make its way up through North Carolina as a tropical storm and then eventually enter southwestern Virginia, where it will lose its tropical characteristics and become a rain maker.





This means a few things for the weather in Central Virginia Friday. There is a Gale Advisory in effect in the Chesapeake Bay and a Storm Warning in effect for the southern part of the bay. There is also a wind advisory in effect for eastern counties and localities that border the bay. A wind advisory has also been issued for western Virginia. Winds up to 45 miles per hour are possible in these areas for Friday afternoon through the night. Across Central Virginia, winds around 25 miles per hour are possible with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Rain will start to approach Virginia early Friday morning, and southern Virginia will begin seeing showers early on.

Showers will reach the metro Richmond area around early to mid-morning and from there they will spread across the state and become heavier in the afternoon.





The heaviest rain will be Friday evening and Friday night. This is also when the best chance for strong storms in southeastern Virginia will be. Heavy downpours are the biggest concern, but a few brief isolated tornadoes are possible late Friday into the overnight. Make sure you have more than one way to receive severe weather alerts.

Rain will begin to taper off by daybreak on Saturday and Central Virginia will see on and off showers throughout the day. Otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool day across the commonwealth. The remnants of Ian will trek across Central Virginia Sunday and Monday, bringing more on and off showers for both days.

By the time this is all done on Tuesday, we will see around two to five inches of rain across the region, with the highest amounts in coastal communities.