Husky puppies found after burglar steals dogs, cash from Virginia pet salon

Bandi Murdock holds three Husky puppies inside her grooming business Saturday morning, Jan. 22, 2022, in Hampton, Va. Police said someone stole six newborn huskies in addition to cash during a burglary at the eastern Virginia pet grooming business in the early hours of Friday. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)

Six puppies were stolen and three have been found

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Three of six newborn huskies stolen from an Eastern Virginia pet salon have been found and reunited with their mother.

The dogs’ owner shared the news as police announced Saturday that a homeless man was arrested and charged with breaking into the business and taking the puppies.

Bandi Murdock told The Virginian-Pilot that officers found two of the 2-week-old puppies in a home where an acquaintance of the suspect lives. The other puppy was returned by a woman who told Murdock she paid for the pet.

Murdock says she remains worried about the three puppies that are still missing.

Authorities say that the suspect broke into the pet salon and stole cash and the puppies early Friday morning. According to an employee, the suspect also ate staff members’ food, which is believed to have been used to lure the puppies.

The owner of the pet salon breeds the huskies and keeps the puppies and their mother at the salon. She also runs Critter Cleaners.

EMAIL NEWSLETTERS

Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.

Bandi Murdock holds three Husky puppies. (Jonathon Gruenke/The Daily Press via AP)