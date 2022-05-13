SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Renaissance Faire has returned! This month, the non-profit is celebrating its 20th season in Virginia.

The Faire boasts hands-on activities, period music, jousting, and stage performances, as well as a marketplace and entertainment for all ages and interests.





“After 2 years dark due to Covid, we’re absolutely thrilled to be back. The cast of characters, marvelous merchants and loyal patrons excited to return to our little slice of Elizabethan England here in Virginia,” said Cornelia Miller Rutherford, CEO of Out of the Woodwork Productions, the company announcing the faire.

The Faire will feature Knights at the Joust, townspeople dancing at the Maypole, and Queen Elizabeth Tudor ready to knight Faire-goers.

The Schedule

May 7 to 8: Opening Weekend

May 14 to 15: Pirate Invasion – The shire is awash with pirates and privateers!

– The shire is awash with pirates and privateers! May 21 to 22: Celtic Heritage – Bring your kilts and pipes, time to celebrate our Celtic History.

– Bring your kilts and pipes, time to celebrate our Celtic History. May 28 to 29: Military History – Active, reserve and retired military personnel are admitted at no charge. (Military ID required)

– Active, reserve and retired military personnel are admitted at no charge. (Military ID required) June 4 to 5: Closing Weekend – Last chance to enjoy the Faire this season.

Where

The Faire is held Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road in Spottsylvania County.

Tickets

Seniors 65 and older: $12

Adults: $15

Kids 6 to 15 years old: $10

Kids 5 and under: Free

Tickets can be purchased the day of the event at the ticket booth.