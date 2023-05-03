SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Renaissance Faire has returned to celebrate its 21st season in Virginia.

This year’s theme? Discovery and Exploration. The Faire sets the scene of a tiny town in Staffordshire, England which is abuzz with the upcoming arrival of Queen Elizabeth and her royal procession.

This year’s Faire will feature archery demonstrations, fire performances, jousting, circus performances, magic and comedy shows, greyhound racing and more, among a seemingly myriad number of musical performance groups.

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Virginia Renaissance Faire (Photos: The Faire)

The Faire is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit for education, nationally known for its family-friendly performances, and wide variety of costumed characters and crafters. Attendees can expect to find activities, music, stage performances and more for every age and interest.

More information about the Faire and it’s offerings can be found online here.

The Schedule

May 13 to 14: Opening Weekend — The village is abuzz with preparations for her majesty the queen, and you.

— The village is abuzz with preparations for her majesty the queen, and you. May 20 to 21: Romance & Fantasy — Celebrate the romance and fantasy of the Renaissance! Love songs in the taverns, dancing in the streets and love poetry abound.

— Celebrate the romance and fantasy of the Renaissance! Love songs in the taverns, dancing in the streets and love poetry abound. May 27 to 28: Pirate Invasion — The shire is awash with pirates and privateers!

— The shire is awash with pirates and privateers! June 3 to 4: Celtic Heritage — Bring your kilts and pipes, time to celebrate Celtic History. In addition, active, reserve and retired military personnel are admitted at no charge. (Military ID required)

— Bring your kilts and pipes, time to celebrate Celtic History. In addition, active, reserve and retired military personnel are admitted at no charge. (Military ID required) June 10 to 11: Closing Weekend — Last chance to enjoy the Faire this season.

Where it is

The Faire is held Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lake Anna Winery, 5621 Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania County.

Tickets

Seniors 65 and older: $12

Adults: $15

Kids 6 to 16 years old: $10

Kids 5 and under: Free

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the ticket booth, and online here. Attendees are advised to print out or take a screenshot of their ticket, as not all phones will have service onsite.