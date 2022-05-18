UPDATE: According to VDOT, I-95 has reopened in Fredericksburg. Drivers can expect residual backups as traffic flow goes back to normal.

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Interstate 95 is currently closed all the way from one side of Fredericksburg to the other.

I-95 is currently closed from where it intersects with Route 1 at mile marker 126 in Spotsylvania to where it intersects with Route 17 at mile marker 134 in Stafford.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the closure is due to security/police activity. The department says traffic is currently backed up three miles on the south side and six miles on the north side.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.