UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m. on July 11, the backup is now four-miles-long.

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A reported multi-vehicle crash has caused significant delays on I-95 South near Hanover.

Traffic on I-95 S caused by multi-vehicle crash in Hanover County. (Photo: VDOT)

VDOT reports the closure of the right lane before the Sliding Hill exit due to a multi-vehicle crash on July 11.

According to the VDOT, there are currently three miles of backups. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.