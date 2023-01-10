FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Overnight travelers driving on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg area can expect to be stopped for up to 30 minutes at a time as construction crews work on building a 10-mile extension of 95 Express Lanes in the median, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced.

VDOT said crews plan to stop all northbound and southbound traffic near the exit 133 (Route 17) and exit 140 (Courthouse Road) interchanges in Stafford County for up to 30 minutes at a time, between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. The work will be ongoing from Monday, Jan. 9 through Friday, Jan. 13.

Weather permitting, I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane each evening ahead of the 30-minute traffic stops. After each full traffic stop, VDOT says the congestion from the wait will be allowed to clear. Drivers in the area should expect delays throughout the night.

Drivers can find real-time driving conditions, traffic maps and traffic updates at 511Virginia.org.

The construction is part of the I-95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project. VDOT said this stretch of the project is expected to be opened to traffic in late 2023, with project completion in the spring of 2024.