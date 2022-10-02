VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia Beach man played the lottery with a computer-generated set of numbers and ended up winning the nearly $360,000 jackpot.

In September, Tim Kleppe played the Virginia Lottery’s Cash 5 with EZ Match game and used a computer-generated set of numbers for his ticket. Later, when he checked his ticket, he realized it had all five winning numbers to win the $359,138 jackpot.

“I always left I could win,” said Kleppe to lottery officials.

The Cash 5 with EZ Match has a jackpot that starts at $100,000 and goes up any time there’s a drawing in which no one has the winning numbers. The odds of matching all five numbers are one in 749,398.

Kleppe, who works in security, said he plans to save the money for retirement.