Thursday, Sept. 29 Tracking Timeline

8:45 a.m. Update:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ian has downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm. The storm has winds of 65 miles per hour and it is moving through eastern Florida at this time. During the next six hours, tropical storm Ian will slide into the Atlantic Ocean and then make a second landfall near Beaufort, South Carolina Friday morning.

Once Ian makes that second landfall it will start to fall apart, becoming a tropical depression and then a remnant low by Saturday evening. The moisture out ahead of Ian will work into central Virginia, causing rain throughout the weekend.

One of the big factors that will happen as Ian begins to move onshore into South Carolina is the winds that will form, a cold front that will be just to our south, and an area of high pressure to the North. This will create some pretty strong northeast winds over the Atlantic Ocean and into the Chesapeake Bay. Because of those winds, a Gale warning has been issued for the coastal waters of Virginia.

Virginia could be looking at winds of 35 to 46 miles per hour in the Atlantic Ocean and 29 to 40 miles per hour in the Chesapeake Bay.

This will create some minor storm surges along the Northern Neck, the Middle Peninsula, the Lower Peninsula and tidal rivers. Most of that storm surge will be about one to two feet. However, along the Eastern shore of Virginia, the storm surge, due to the ocean waves, could be as much as 3 to 6 feet.

It is important to mention that while the winds will be strong over the ocean and in the Chesapeake Bay we are only looking for ten to 20-mile-per-hour winds across central Virginia.

Rain will develop Friday morning from south to north, and it looks as though most of central Vigrinia will see rain by the lunch hour Friday. It will be a cool day with highs only in the upper 60s.

Steady to possibly heavy rain at times will occur Friday evening and Friday night, with the possibility of lingering into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall back into the upper 50s.





Steady rain Saturday morning will taper to showers, and it will be a wet day with showers continuing off and on throughout the day. It will remain cool with highs only in the middle to upper 60s.

More showers are likely for Sunday with temperatures remaining in the upper 60s.

Monday will be wet once again as showers will be across central Virginia with highs in the middle 60s.

Finally, any showers early Tuesday morning will move off the coast and partly sunny skies should return for the afternoon. It will remain cool with highs in the middle 60s.