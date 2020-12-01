Ice skating is back in Hampton Roads, here are the coolest places to go

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With temperatures outside finally starting to drop, ice skating is making its way back into Hampton Roads.

Here are the coolest places to break out the skates this season!

Norfolk

MacArthur On Ice is back for the season with outdoor ice skating available on select dates and times. The rink opened on November 20 at MacArthur Center located at 300 Monticello Avenue in Norfolk.

For the safety and convenience of all guests, a limited number of visitors will be admitted to the ice rink every 30-minutes. Tickets must be reserved in advance by purchasing a timed spot online. Entry is not guaranteed to those who walk up to purchase tickets. Check the schedule here.

Williamsburg

The Liberty Ice Pavilion returned to the historic Duke of Gloucester Street in Colonial Williamsburg’s Merchant Square on November 20. Skate rental and concessions will be available.

For details, click here.

This list will be updated as more places open for the season.