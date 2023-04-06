CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Panic is brewing among Virginia travelers who have planned international trips but remain in limbo about the status of their passports.

Now, Senator Mark Warner has written a letter to the Secretary of State regarding lengthy passport delays and passport renewals.

He’s been getting complaints from people who said they’re frustrated after applying for a passport well in advance or by going through the now-closed online passport renewal system.

“In an increasingly online age, I welcome the ability for my constituents to renew their passports through a secure paperless process,” Warner said in the letter. “However, the OPR system seems to be fraught with significant errors that have caused Virginians headaches, stress, and unfortunately in some instances, delayed or missed travel. Simply put, the service my constituents have received is unacceptable.”

Travelers, like Colby Siegismund, said they’re concerned that their upcoming trips may be in jeopardy.

“I’m a little nervous,” he said. “I thought, you know, starting in January four months out with a nine-week wait time was plenty of time and it’s still not here.”

Siegismund showed up to the Bon Air Mega Passport Center in Chesterfield County Thursday morning, because he’s going on a cruise in 14 days.

“Now it’s like an emergency. I’ve been sitting on the phone,” he said.

The phone number on the State Department’s website wasn’t working properly for Siegismund. When he finally got through, it was an hour and a half wait time.

He said his last resort would be traveling all the way to the nation’s capital.

“If nothing works out here, I’m going to have to end up going to D.C. and go to the main office,” Siegismund said.

The State Department reported receiving about 500,000 applications a week. Now, they’re warning people it’s taking between 10 to 13 weeks to receive a passport and seven to nine weeks for expedited processing.

The Secretary of State reports in the 2022 fiscal year, a record 22 million passport books were issued and the government is on track to break that record in 2023.

Travel experts said the passport delays may not slow down anytime soon, since many people plan to take trips in the coming months.

The higher demand and staff shortages are partly to blame for the backlog.

Eric Terry, the president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel Association, said the best thing to do is to prepare.

“Plan well in advance. You know, I think the last-minute travel is just not quite as adaptable as it used to be because demand is so high,” he said. “Honestly, with the economy slowing down a little bit it’s been a surprise.”

Travel experts said if you’re taking a trip this year, to try to apply for a passport at least six months out.

If it’s coming down to the wire, you can contact your congress representative to try to expedite the process.

If you need to renew your passport, you can mail your passport with a DS 82 form (renewal application) and a photo.

If you need a passport for an emergency, you can find contact information for the U.S. Department of State at this link.