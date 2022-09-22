NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Become part of a classic Halloween tale next month with The Sleepy Hollow Experience, a family friendly, immersive theatre event that allows the audience to become part of the classic Washington Irving tale, most known for the iconic Headless Horseman.

The experience takes place at Mount Rouge Farm, located at 74 Mount Rouge Road in Roseland, Va. The show is a one hour and will require guests to be on their feet and walking with actors through different locations on the farm. The terrain is mostly flat, grassy areas with no steps in order to be accessible to guests.

Shows will run every week from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Monday, Oct. 31. There is one show on Thursdays at 7 p.m. and shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Tickets range from $34 to $59, depending on day and availability. VIP tickets are also available for $99. The VIP experience includes a private haunted graveyard tour 30 minutes before the show.

Tickets are non refundable, but rain insurance is offered for $5 with ticket purchase. Shows will be cancelled for heavy rain, and with rain insurance, tickets will either be refunded or rescheduled for a different show.

All tickets can be purchased here.