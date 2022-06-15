WASHINGTON D.C. (WRIC) — Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience is opening this Friday, June 17 at the National Geographic Museum in Washington D.C.

The exhibit will unlock the 3,300-year-old story of the child king in an evolution of immersive show experiences.

Video projections and soundscapes will transport guests to modern-day Egypt, and back in time to the 18th dynasty when King Tut ruled and gods like Ra and Anubis were worshiped by all.

Offering a journey to King Tut’s tomb itself, the exhibit opens on the 100-year anniversary of the tombs discovery.

The experience will run from June 17, 2022, through Feb. 6, 2023, at the National Geographic Society Museum, 1145 17th St. NW, Washington, DC. Click here for tickets and pricing for the event.