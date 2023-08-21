RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Three Central American men who claimed they were being illegally held in Virginia months after they won their immigration cases have been released from detention facilities in Caroline County and Farmville, one of the groups that filed a lawsuit on their behalf said.

A coalition of advocacy groups — Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR) Coalition, the National Immigration Project, and the ACLU of Virginia — sued the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, or ICE, on behalf of Cano Fuentes, Guzman Lopez and an unnamed detainee.

The federal lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleged ICE was breaking the law and its policy by keeping the men months after they were granted protections from deportation to their home countries and because their removal was “not reasonably foreseeable.”

“It shouldn’t take a federal lawsuit to get ICE to comply with its own policies,” ACLU of Virginia Immigrants’ Rights Attorney Sophia Gregg said in a statement Monday.

Judges granted the undocumented men protections from deportation to their countries of origin (El Salvador and Honduras) under the U.N. Convention Against Torture over concerns they could face persecution, torture or death, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claimed ICE was breaking with the precedent set by the Supreme Court that sets time limits on detention past 90 days for only “a period reasonably necessary to bring about the alien’s removal from the United States.”

It also alleged the Washington Field Office of ICE was breaking a long-standing agency policy to release noncitizens immediately after they are granted such protections unless there are “exceptional circumstances” to keep them.

The suit claimed ICE was trying to find another country to deport the men to despite knowing they “lack citizenship in or a connection to any other country.”

“Holding our clients in detention for no good reason violated the Constitution, immigration law, and ICE’s own policy,” Gregg added. “We’re pleased that ICE recognized it had no right to continue to hold our clients, but it’s concerning that the ICE Washington Field Office has given no indication that it will rectify what has become a pattern of holding non-citizens for months after they won their cases.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security’s ICE field offices in Washington, D.C., and Baltimore did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gregg said the ACLU of Virginia will continue to bring forward cases against ICE’s Washington office “for its ongoing violations until the agency honors immigrants’ constitutional rights and releases them to their families and communities.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.