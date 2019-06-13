In letters to prosecutors, Fairfax’s lawyer calls for criminal investigations into allegations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lawyers for Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax sent letters out on Wednesday to prosecutors in Suffolk County, Massachusetts and Durham County, North Carolina, asking for criminal investigations to be opened into the sexual assault allegations made against Fairfax in February.

An attorney with the firm Robbins, Russell, Englert, Orseck, Untereiner & Sauber LLP, Barry J. Pollack, sent two separate letters to Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry and Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Ian Polumbaum on behalf of the lieutenant governor.

In the letters, which 8News obtained on Wednesday, Pollack says he has pushed prosecutors in each state to begin investigating the “public and serious criminal” allegations. Fairfax has been accused of sexual assault by two different women: Vanessa Tyson and Meredith Watson.

“If an investigation were to determine that the allegation is true, it should be criminally prosecuted,” Pollack wrote in each letter. “Conversely, if an investigation were to determine that the allegation is false, which Lt. Governor Fairfax is confident would be the conclusion of any unbiased and professional investigation, the matter should be closed and the public informed.”

“The larger point of these letters is that LG Fairfax wants these matters resolved and his name cleared,” a spokesperson for Fairfax told 8News. “These allegations have repeatedly been called credible without an investigation by law enforcement.”

While Fairfax has already asked for a full investigation into the allegations, these are the first letters from his lawyers to prosecutors that have gone public. Pollack also provided prosecutors with polygraph test results that Fairfax argues clear him of the sexual assault allegations.

“These allegations should be investigated by law enforcement in Boston and Durham. LG Fairfax has repeatedly requested an investigation, so he can clear his name. These letters detail the reasons for his persistent requests over the last four months,” Fairfax’s spokesperson said.

8News reached out to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office and District Attorney Deberry for a comment but has yet to hear back. Lawyers for Dr. Tyson and Ms. Watson released statements in response to Fairfax’s call for an investigation.

