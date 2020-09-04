In-person learning to resume at University of Mary Washington

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In a 19-minute video released Tuesday, University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino said the university would resume in-person learning in mid-September.

Students will start moving back on campus on September 10 and that limited in-person instruction will start on September 14.

When school reopens, 61 percent of classes will still be held online and 24 percent will be hybrid learning.

UMW President Paino said he made the choice to reopen for in-person learning for two reasons: ‘the commitment of UMW students and University community members to make personal sacrifices for the greater good, and his confidence in a strong and adaptable plan thoroughly developed by faculty, staff and administrators throughout the past six months.’

