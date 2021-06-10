In search of a new home? Here are the 30 cheapest places to live in Virginia

(STACKER/NEXSTAR) — While the real estate market is booming, with the median cost of a home incrasing by 20 percent. However, there’s plenty of counties in the state where you can find a deal.
Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Virginia. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.
The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.
Keep reading to discover which county in Virginia has the lowest home prices.
30. Buena Vista city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $503 (4.6% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $527
- Median home value in 2020: $135,800
- Ranked #1,538 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
29. Sussex County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $492 (10.7% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $551
- Median home value in 2020: $132,900
- Ranked #1,486 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
28. Hopewell city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $481 (8.0% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $523
- Median home value in 2020: $129,900
- Ranked #1,432 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
27. Patrick County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $477 (5.0% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $502
- Median home value in 2020: $128,700
- Ranked #1,404 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
26. Giles County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $476 (11.2% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $536
- Median home value in 2020: $128,500
- Ranked #1,401 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
25. Alleghany County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $475 (5.6% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $503
- Median home value in 2020: $128,400
- Ranked #1,395 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
24. Lunenburg County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $475 (5.2% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $501
- Median home value in 2020: $128,200
- Ranked #1,394 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
23. Greensville County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $467 (12.3% greater than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $416
- Median home value in 2020: $126,300
- Ranked #1,359 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
22. Emporia city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $464 (13.1% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $534
- Median home value in 2020: $125,300
- Ranked #1,338 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
21. Halifax County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $461 (5.3% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $487
- Median home value in 2020: $124,500
- Ranked #1,324 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
20. Bland County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $450 (1.8% greater than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $442
- Median home value in 2020: $121,400
- Ranked #1,233 out of 3,120 counties nationwid
19. Carroll County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $448 (4.9% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $471
- Median home value in 2020: $121,100
- Ranked #1,224 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
18. Brunswick County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $446 (6.7% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $478
- Median home value in 2020: $120,400
- Ranked #1,204 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
17. Charlotte County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $444 (4.3% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $464
- Median home value in 2020: $120,000
- Ranked #1,195 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
16. Bristol city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $431 (14.7% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $505
- Median home value in 2020: $116,300
- Ranked #1,111 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
15. Petersburg city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $423 (10.4% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $472
- Median home value in 2020: $114,200
- Ranked #1,064 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
14. Grayson County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $409 (0.5% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $411
- Median home value in 2020: $110,400
- Ranked #978 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
13. Tazewell County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $396 (3.6% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $411
- Median home value in 2020: $106,900
- Ranked #879 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
12. Russell County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $389 (6.9% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418
- Median home value in 2020: $105,100
- Ranked #830 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
11. Galax city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $384 (11.9% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $436
- Median home value in 2020: $103,600
- Ranked #795 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
10. Smyth County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $381 (7.1% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $410
- Median home value in 2020: $102,800
- Ranked #773 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
9. Henry County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (8.4% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $407
- Median home value in 2020: $100,700
- Ranked #722 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
8. Norton city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (5.8% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $396
- Median home value in 2020: $100,600
- Ranked #717 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
7. Scott County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $366 (13.9% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $425
- Median home value in 2020: $98,700
- Ranked #672 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
6. Lee County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $350 (7.9% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $380
- Median home value in 2020: $94,500
- Ranked #584 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
5. Martinsville city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $348 (7.2% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $375
- Median home value in 2020: $94,100
- Ranked #567 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
4. Wise County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $340 (8.1% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $370
- Median home value in 2020: $91,700
- Ranked #504 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
3. Dickenson County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $322 (1.5% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $327
- Median home value in 2020: $86,900
- Ranked #382 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
2. Covington city
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $290 (9.4% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $320
- Median home value in 2020: $78,200
- Ranked #189 out of 3,120 counties nationwide
1. Buchanan County
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $287 (6.2% less than 2019)
- Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $306
- Median home value in 2020: $77,600
- Ranked #182 out of 3,120 counties nationwide