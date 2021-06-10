In search of a new home? Here are the 30 cheapest places to live in Virginia

(STACKER/NEXSTAR) — While the real estate market is booming, with the median cost of a home incrasing by 20 percent. However, there’s plenty of counties in the state where you can find a deal.

Credible used 2021 data calculated by the National Association of REALTORS to compile a list of counties with the lowest median home values and monthly mortgage payments in Virginia. Counties were ranked by the monthly mortgage payment for a typical home in 2020, from lowest to highest. Ties were broken by median home values in 2020.

The National Association of REALTORS calculated the fourth quarter 2020 median home values by applying the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s House Price Index growth to 2019 housing and population data from the American Community Survey and determining an estimate of 2020 median home values for all counties where data is available. The monthly mortgage payments for fourth quarter 2019 and fourth quarter 2020 were calculated for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a 10% down payment.

Keep reading to discover which county in Virginia has the lowest home prices.

Carol M. Highsmith // Wikimedia Commons

30. Buena Vista city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $503 (4.6% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $527

Median home value in 2020: $135,800

Ranked #1,538 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Puddin Tain // Wikimedia Commons

29. Sussex County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $492 (10.7% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $551

Median home value in 2020: $132,900

Ranked #1,486 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

28. Hopewell city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $481 (8.0% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $523

Median home value in 2020: $129,900

Ranked #1,432 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jquesen2003 // Wikimedia Commons

27. Patrick County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $477 (5.0% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $502

Median home value in 2020: $128,700

Ranked #1,404 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

26. Giles County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $476 (11.2% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $536

Median home value in 2020: $128,500

Ranked #1,401 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jarek Tuszyński // Wikimedia Commons

25. Alleghany County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $475 (5.6% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $503

Median home value in 2020: $128,400

Ranked #1,395 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Rhyssdavies // Wikimedia Commons

24. Lunenburg County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $475 (5.2% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $501

Median home value in 2020: $128,200

Ranked #1,394 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Taber Andrew Bain // Wikimedia Commons

23. Greensville County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $467 (12.3% greater than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $416

Median home value in 2020: $126,300

Ranked #1,359 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

DanTD // Wikimedia Commons

22. Emporia city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $464 (13.1% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $534

Median home value in 2020: $125,300

Ranked #1,338 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

vastateparksstaff // Wikimedia Commons

21. Halifax County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $461 (5.3% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $487

Median home value in 2020: $124,500

Ranked #1,324 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

20. Bland County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $450 (1.8% greater than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $442

Median home value in 2020: $121,400

Ranked #1,233 out of 3,120 counties nationwid

Ceh2624 // Wikimedia Commons

19. Carroll County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $448 (4.9% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $471

Median home value in 2020: $121,100

Ranked #1,224 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Jerrye & Roy Klotz, MD // Wikimedia Commons

18. Brunswick County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $446 (6.7% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $478

Median home value in 2020: $120,400

Ranked #1,204 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Ser Amantio di Nicolao // Wikimedia Commons

17. Charlotte County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $444 (4.3% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $464

Median home value in 2020: $120,000

Ranked #1,195 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Aplomado~commonswiki // Wikimedia Commons

16. Bristol city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $431 (14.7% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $505

Median home value in 2020: $116,300

Ranked #1,111 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

15. Petersburg city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $423 (10.4% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $472

Median home value in 2020: $114,200

Ranked #1,064 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

14. Grayson County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $409 (0.5% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $411

Median home value in 2020: $110,400

Ranked #978 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons

13. Tazewell County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $396 (3.6% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $411

Median home value in 2020: $106,900

Ranked #879 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Doug Kerr // Wikimedia Commons

12. Russell County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $389 (6.9% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $418

Median home value in 2020: $105,100

Ranked #830 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Cyoung9 // Wikimedia Commons

11. Galax city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $384 (11.9% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $436

Median home value in 2020: $103,600

Ranked #795 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

10. Smyth County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $381 (7.1% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $410

Median home value in 2020: $102,800

Ranked #773 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

9. Henry County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (8.4% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $407

Median home value in 2020: $100,700

Ranked #722 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Betcantrell // Wikimedia Commons

8. Norton city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $373 (5.8% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $396

Median home value in 2020: $100,600

Ranked #717 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

7. Scott County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $366 (13.9% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $425

Median home value in 2020: $98,700

Ranked #672 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

pfly // Wikimedia Commons

6. Lee County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $350 (7.9% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $380

Median home value in 2020: $94,500

Ranked #584 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Sleddog116 // Wikimedia Commons

5. Martinsville city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $348 (7.2% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $375

Median home value in 2020: $94,100

Ranked #567 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons

4. Wise County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $340 (8.1% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $370

Median home value in 2020: $91,700

Ranked #504 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Nathan Yates // Wikimedia Commons

3. Dickenson County

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $322 (1.5% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $327

Median home value in 2020: $86,900

Ranked #382 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Smash the Iron Cage // Wikimedia Commons

2. Covington city

Monthly mortgage payment in 2020: $290 (9.4% less than 2019)

Monthly mortgage payment in 2019: $320

Median home value in 2020: $78,200

Ranked #189 out of 3,120 counties nationwide

Tburgess68 // Wikimedia Commons

1. Buchanan County