SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — The South Hill Town Hall will be closed to the public until further notice due to an increase in the number of COVID cases, according to the town’s Facebook post.

The town announced that in the interim, payments can be made online or placed in the payments box at the front of the building.

“If you have a business license or building code question, please call 434-447-5041. If you have a water or sewer issue, please call 434-447-3191 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours, please call 434-917-9463 or 434-917-0853. If you have a police or fire emergency, please call 911,” the town wrote in the post.