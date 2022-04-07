RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers can expect to see an increased state trooper presence on Interstate 95 this weekend, as several states along the East Coast take part in a two-day traffic safety initiative.

The “I-95 Drive to Save Lives” takes place along the entire stretch of the I-95 corridor. The road is the nation’s longest north-south interstate, crossing 15 states and running 1,920 miles from Maine to Florida.

Individual state police organizations will be dedicating additional patrol resources to I-95 traffic safety enforcement during the initiative, from Friday, April 8 through Saturday, April 9.

This year’s initiative coincides with Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and Virginia State Police is reminding drivers that as of January, 1, it is now illegal to hold a handheld personal communications device while driving a vehicle on Virginia highways.

“With April being Distracted Driving Awareness Month and traffic crashes in Virginia on the rise, this enhanced, multi-agency enforcement initiative along the East Coast couldn’t come at a better time,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of the Virginia State Police.

“This time of year people are on the road for Spring Break, vacations and outdoor adventuring. Keeping your eyes on the road, buckling up, complying with posted speed limits and never driving intoxicated, will help ensure your spring travels are safe – no matter what state you may be traveling I-95.”

The campaign will include the Florida Highway Patrol, North Carolina Highway Patrol, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Georgia Highway Patrol, Virginia State Police, Maryland State Police, Delaware State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, New Jersey State Police, New York State Police, Connecticut State Police, Rhode Island State Police, New Hampshire State Police, Massachusetts State Police and Maine State Police.