KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An infant died at a daycare in King George County in February. Two people have been charged with felony child neglect but authorities are continuing to investigate.

Around 2:15 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, law enforcement and EMS members were called to C & A Daycare and Preschool located at 5254 Potomac Drive in the Dahlgren area of the county for a reported “Infant CPR in progress.”

Upon their arrival, responders found a five-month-old boy unresponsive. After receiving CPR from emergency personnel, the infant was taken to a nearby hospital where it was pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m.

The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) reviewed footage recorded by the center as part of an inspection completed on March 3.

At 10:49 a.m. on Feb. 21, a staff member can be seen swaddling the infant, placing him on his stomach in his crib and covering him with two blankets. After leaving the infant at 10:53 a.m., staff cannot be seen checking on him again until 2:10 p.m. — over three hours later. The video reportedly shows the child moving until 12:27 p.m.

According to the inspection report, the staff member can be seen returning to wake the infant from napping at 2:10 p.m. It is then that they found the boy limp and pale. Eleven preschool children were present from 2:11 p.m. to 2:13 p.m. while another staff member performed CPR on the infant. The first staff member can reportedly be seen visibly upset moving around the classroom and sitting at the table with the children.

Two people were charged with felony child neglect by the King George County Sheriff’s Office following the incident. A spokesperson with the agency said more charges may be pending.

The incident remains under investigation. Infant care has been suspended at the daycare until the investigation is concluded.