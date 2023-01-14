RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A rift has formed between Virginia State Senator Joe Morrissey (D-Chesterfield) and his wife, Myrna Morrissey, as they both lay serious allegations against one another in a skirmish of public statements.

In an extensive Instagram post, Myrna Morrissey alleges her husband had a history of infidelity, manipulation and parental absence.

In response, Joe Morrissey claimed that his children told him they had been abused by their mother’s boyfriend. In addition, he claims that Chesterfield Police detectives are currently investigating.

8News has reached out to the Chesterfield County Police Department late Friday night to verify Joe Morrissey’s claims.

The couple has been the subject of controversy for years, having first met while she was a teenager working in his office. Despite the public backlash, Joe Morrissey was elected to the House of Delegates in 2015, while serving time for the misdemeanor charge for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Morrissey now represents the 16th district in the state senate.

8News spoke briefly with Myrna Morrissey after her statement was posted. She explained that the two have been trying to finalize their divorce.

Myrna Morrissey’s statement

Myrna Morrissey posted her statement to Instagram shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13.

“I’ve saved face for this man, protected this man, lied, cheated and stole for this man because you can’t have me the way you want and that I really moved on with my life he would stoop so low as accusing me and someone close to me of abusing my child!” her post reads.

Myrna Morrissey goes on to recount incidents in 2015 and 2016 in which Joe Morrissey had numerous affairs. Also, in 2016, she alleges that she was forced to attend her husband’s mayoral announcement less than a week after giving birth, while she was not fully recovered.

“Google the photos, you’ll clearly see the fluid hadn’t even left my face,” the post reads.

Two weeks before their wedding in 2016, Myrna Morrissey says her husband showed her a text from his phone soliciting nude photographs from a nearby Walgreens employee.

Myrna Morrissey also references a previously reported incident from 2016 in which Joe Morrissey was accused of making sexual advances toward a client.

In 2017, Myrna Morrissey says another woman — whose step-father Joe Morrissey was representing at the time — attempted to extort her husband for $52,000 after he solicited photos from her.

Myrna Morrissey’s final allegation involves a doctor’s visit in 2018, leading up to the birth of another child. She claims that Joe Morrissey informed her that she would need to be tested for an STD because it could threaten the safety of the birth. She says she successfully gave birth two days later before being told she had tested positive.

At the end of the Instagram post, Myrna Morrissey threatens her husband with more allegations and potential evidence.

“Y’all be prepared for him to tell y’all what a great dad and husband he is/was, how he paid for this and that,” the end of her post reads. “He’ll say how he’s trying to protect our kids when this individual has been around my kids for 3 years and NEVER had an issue before and how I take care of HIS daughter that HE has custody of.”

Sen. Joe Morrissey’s response

8News reached out to Joe Morrissey for comment shortly after his wife made her statement. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, the senator’s office released the following statement: