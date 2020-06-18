Injunction blocking Lee statue removal extended indefinitely

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond judge extended the injunction blocking the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue indefinitely, saying in court Thursday that the monument “belongs to the people.”

The man who filed the lawsuit more than a week ago, William C. Gregory, has 21 days to file another complaint following Circuit Court Judge Bradley Cavedo’s decision to dismiss the original complaint after ruling that it was flawed, 8News’ Laura Perrot reports.

“It belongs to the people,” Cavedo said of the statue in court Thursday.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring expressed disappointment with Cavedo’s decision to extend the injunction when speaking at a press conference after the hearing.

“Essentially the judge agreed with us and dismissed the complaint. He has given him another opportunity to refile a new complaint in case they think they can make a better case and hearing is set in July after that’s done,” Herring said. “I’m disappointed the judge did continue the injunction until after that hearing, so we’ll go from there, but I want to be clear about this…this grandiose monument to a leader of a four-year armed insurrection against the United States of America in order to perpetuate a brutal and immoral system that enslaved millions needs to come down.”

A motion was also filed to add a new plaintiff, who wishes to remain anonymous, to the case. A hearing has been scheduled for July 23 at 2 p.m.

“How do you tell a black child why that monument is there? How do you tell a black man or a black woman they’re going to get a fair and impartial hearing when so many of our courthouses are literally blocked by these monuments to inhumane and immoral system that sought to enslave them? You can’t. There’s no justification for it,” Herring added.

