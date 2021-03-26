Injunction denied in wedding venue lawsuit against Gov. Northam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A judge has denied the injunction set forth by Belle Garden Estates against Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

The Franklin County wedding venue alleged Gov. Northam’s loosened COVID-19 restriction discriminated against the wedding industry.

Belle Garden Estates’ attorney pointed toward new rules allowing outdoor entertainment venues to full up to 30% of the seats with no maximum cutoff. However, outdoor weddings are limited to 100 people.

Gov. Northam announced on Tuesday, March 24 that he is allowing social gatherings of up to 100 people outdoors and 50 people indoors, starting April 1. That’s an increase from the current rules, which authorize groups of 25 outdoors and 10 indoors.