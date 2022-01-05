Inmate at Amherst County Adult Detention Center found unresponsive in cell, later pronounced dead

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) – The Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority says a woman was found unresponsive in her cell early Wednesday morning.

They say at approximately 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Terri Melony Thomas, an inmate at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center, was found in her cell during a routine housing security check.

Officers and medical staff responded and began performing CPR using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) until Amherst County Public Safety crews arrived.

She was pronounced dead at 4:52 a.m. by EMS personnel.

The preliminary investigation indicates that jail and medical staff responded appropriately in the matter.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office and the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority are conducting a joint investigation into the incicent.

They say Thomas was being held on a protective order violation.